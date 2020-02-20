Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.77. 172,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $311,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,051.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,051 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

