Sei Investments Co. Acquires 16,218 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,918,000 after purchasing an additional 149,527 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,418,000 after purchasing an additional 209,772 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 327,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Nomura lifted their price target on Incyte from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $300,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,142 shares of company stock worth $3,931,005 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

