SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 37.89% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SSW stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 45,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

