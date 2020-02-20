Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of STNG stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $21.91. 77,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $40.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.77%.

Several research firms have commented on STNG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

