Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

AMZN stock traded down $15.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,154.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,731. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,955.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,823.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,064.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.