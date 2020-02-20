Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Shares Up 4.6%

Salt Lake Potash Ltd (LON:SO4)’s stock price shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.56 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.45), 50,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 119,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.43).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.65.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited, formerly Wildhorse Energy Limited, is a mineral exploration company. The Company’s principal activities include exploration and development of resource projects. Its segments include United States of America and Australia Potash. It holds a range of salt lake brine projects (Projects) in Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

