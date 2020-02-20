RPICoin (RPI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. RPICoin has a total market cap of $25,550.00 and $33.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RPICoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048614 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 370.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 931,308,739 coins and its circulating supply is 891,296,803 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

