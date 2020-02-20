Royce & Associates LP Purchases 19,477 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.14% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $18.46. 165,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -307.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.55. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.94%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.