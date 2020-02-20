Royce & Associates LP Has $2.95 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 231,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,732 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 209,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after buying an additional 60,896 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,770. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

