Royce & Associates LP Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.38% of Harmonic worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Harmonic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 379,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. 28,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,992. The stock has a market cap of $611.62 million, a P/E ratio of -85.19, a PEG ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Harmonic Inc has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $228,697.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 52,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $370,803.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,154.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

