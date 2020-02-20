Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,584 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.09% of Steelcase worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 1,210.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 530,021 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Steelcase by 76.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 803,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 348,838 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Steelcase by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 106,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 737.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 103,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Steelcase by 297.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $18.95. 19,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $567,112.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $98,901.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at $983,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,926 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCS. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Steelcase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

