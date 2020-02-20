Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,620 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 68,914 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.31% of 3D Systems worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,433,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,336 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 892,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 74,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered 3D Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

DDD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. 44,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

