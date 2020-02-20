Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $12.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AXL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

American Axle & Manufact. stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,128. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $930.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.35.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,209,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 14.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

