Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $110.10

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.10 and last traded at $110.46, with a volume of 40682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Rogers from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 41.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Rogers by 8.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Rogers by 27.6% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rogers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

