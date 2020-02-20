Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,596 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.40% of Xperi worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Xperi by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xperi by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ XPER traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.38. 79,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.34. Xperi Corp has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

