Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 283,255 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 174,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 689,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,379,055.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $36,094.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,705 shares in the company, valued at $377,558.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919 over the last ninety days. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

