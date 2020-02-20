Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,984 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,003,000 after buying an additional 244,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,218,000 after purchasing an additional 177,769 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $12,096,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $6,826,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.49. 9,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

