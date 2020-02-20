Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,269 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth $25,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth $344,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $2,265,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $4,890,000. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upped their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

Shares of FOXA traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $36.63. 3,094,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,737. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. Fox Corp has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

