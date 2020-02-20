Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.09 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,678 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.70. 3,061,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,919. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,122,200.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

