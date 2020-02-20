Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 5,658 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $2,193,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $166.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,667. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $180.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

