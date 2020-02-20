Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,054 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $265,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,347,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $392.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

