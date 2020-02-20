QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $88,941.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00049096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00492024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $639.18 or 0.06684881 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00067947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027313 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005217 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010301 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,180,774 tokens. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.