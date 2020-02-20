Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Trading 11.7% Higher

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES) traded up 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, 1,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Quest Solution Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUES)

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Solution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Solution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.