QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

QTS Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. QTS Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.82. 19,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,898. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -786.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.02%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $2,519,679.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

