QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
QTS Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. QTS Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.82. 19,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,898. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -786.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
In other QTS Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $2,519,679.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.
About QTS Realty Trust
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
