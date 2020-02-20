QANTM Intellectual Property (ASX:QIP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

QANTM Intellectual Property Ltd (ASX:QIP) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.30 ($0.92) and last traded at A$1.30 ($0.92), approximately 24,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.30 ($0.92).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $172.97 million and a P/E ratio of 15.48.

About QANTM Intellectual Property (ASX:QIP)

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited provides intellectual property services for start-up technology businesses, multinationals, public research institutions, and universities in Australia and internationally. It also offers services related to patents, designs, and trademarks, as well as DCC, a litigation service in patent and trademark protection.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for QANTM Intellectual Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QANTM Intellectual Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.