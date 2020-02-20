PUBLISH Price Hits $0.0012 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $309,721.00 and approximately $69,843.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.12 or 0.02975573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00229358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00147714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

