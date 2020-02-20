Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,667 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,817 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 47.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PB. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Shares of PB traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.92. 22,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.70.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

