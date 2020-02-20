PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 187,942 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $20,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.48.

In related news, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.71. 5,086,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,513,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.