PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,955,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 33.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 291,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

