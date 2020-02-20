PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Whirlpool by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,274 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $29,292,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 819.0% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 185,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 165,178 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WHR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.06. 383,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,738. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.95. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

