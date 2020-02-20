PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.1% during the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $537.06. The stock had a trading volume of 578,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,403. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.24. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $335.53 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.27.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

