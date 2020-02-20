PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $18,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.01. 313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,386. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $136.11 and a one year high of $168.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.52.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

