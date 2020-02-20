PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 39.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPL traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $773.95. 278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $781.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.84. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $565.10 and a fifty-two week high of $915.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 82.95% and a net margin of 96.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $668.94 per share, with a total value of $26,757.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,751,806. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

