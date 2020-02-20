Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.98 and a 1 year high of C$5.22.

Separately, Desjardins cut Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

