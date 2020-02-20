Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Shares Down 10%

Plato Gold Corp (CVE:PGC) shares traded down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 271,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 183,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Plato Gold (CVE:PGC)

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. Its principal property is the Good Hope Niobium project that consists of a total of 19 claims; 263 claim units; and 4,208 hectares in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, northwest of Marathon, Ontario.

