PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70, 520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $61.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.51.

About PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK)

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.