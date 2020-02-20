Phoenix Canada Oil (CVE:PCO) Trading Up 10.8%

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (CVE:PCO) was up 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33, approximately 11,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 2,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The firm has a market cap of $5.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.23.

Get Phoenix Canada Oil alerts:

Phoenix Canada Oil (CVE:PCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited manages a portfolio of investments and investigates potential investment targets. It also holds minority interest investments in mature gas fields in Western Canada. Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Canada Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Canada Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.