Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $191.77

Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $191.77 and last traded at $191.37, with a volume of 7625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.44.

Several analysts recently commented on PEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Get Penumbra alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 151.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.52 and its 200 day moving average is $158.28.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $931,835.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,723.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,253,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,949 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,455. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Penumbra by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.