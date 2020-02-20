PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PDL BioPharma is focused on acquiring/managing income-generating assets. It has inked deals with several big companies whereby it receives royalties from their products’ sales. Such royalty agreements comprise its revenue stream and help enhance financial position. PDL BioPharma has made a strategic shift under which, the company is making equity investments in product-focused companies, a prudent decision in our view. However, the company is heavily dependent on its partners for royalty revenues, which is a risk-prone strategy. It's growth prospects rely on the timing and the ability of acquiring new income-generating assets for recurrent revenues, which is a concern. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates looks stable ahead of Q4 earnings. PDL has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

PDLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised PDL BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PDL BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. 67,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.43. The firm has a market cap of $414.49 million, a P/E ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 0.66. PDL BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

