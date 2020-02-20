PAYCENT Hits Market Capitalization of $37,088.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. PAYCENT has a market cap of $37,088.00 and $145,333.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.12 or 0.02975573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00229358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00147714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.