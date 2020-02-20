Pathfinder Minerals (LON:PFP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Pathfinder Minerals PLC (LON:PFP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 1798174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63.

Pathfinder Minerals Company Profile (LON:PFP)

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. It intends to mine for minerals, ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. The company holds interests in mining concession licenses that cover approximately 32,000 hectares of land on the Indian Ocean coast of the Zambezia province of Mozambique.

