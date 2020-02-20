Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Issues Earnings Results

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PE stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

