Oronova Energy (CVE:ONV) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Oronova Energy Inc (CVE:ONV) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 40,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 75,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $3.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Oronova Energy (CVE:ONV)

Oronova Energy Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves in Latin America. It intends to seek for oil and gas opportunities in Latin America. The company was formerly known as Oronova Resource Corp. and changed its name to Oronova Energy Inc in December 2016.

