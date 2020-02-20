Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

DRE traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 49,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,413. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

