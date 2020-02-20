Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 958 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $63.56. 71,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,206. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 163.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

