Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,577 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Colfax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Colfax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 43.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Colfax by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colfax in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

CFX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. Colfax Corp has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.