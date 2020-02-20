Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 71,890 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,890 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.62. 2,303,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,700. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $41.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

