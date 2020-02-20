Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,778 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 193.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 86.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 189,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 87,957 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of INT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,976. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

