Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Stephens increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.12.

Shares of AAP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,015. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.28 and a 200 day moving average of $151.91. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.93%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

