Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 15.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

Shares of RJF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.22. 38,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.45. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 5,510 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $489,618.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,841 shares of company stock worth $2,492,345 over the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

